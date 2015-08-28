Candlestick Watch GBPUSD
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A reversal pattern which has to emerge at a top or resistance in order to be considered a valid bearish signal. 1-hour timeframes
Engulfing Bearish
This pattern emerges when supply is stronger than demand. It becomes more significant when it occurs at a resistance level. 1-hour timeframes