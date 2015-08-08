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Greetings, my dear humans! Here’s an update on the forex signals made by the SMA Crossover Pullback mechanical system on the currency pairs I’m watching. If this is the first time you’re reading about this strategy, make sure you check out its forex trading rules right here.
As I’ve indicated in my earlier blog post, there was only one entry signal the other week but a couple of new crossovers were made. Unfortunately, the short position on EUR/JPY had to be closed early when the moving averages made an upward crossover.