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Greetings, my dear humans! Here’s an update on the forex signals made by the SMA Crossover Pullback mechanical system on the currency pairs I’m watching. If this is the first time you’re reading about this strategy, make sure you check out its forex trading rules right here.

As I’ve indicated in my earlier blog post, there was only one entry signal the other week but a couple of new crossovers were made. Unfortunately, the short position on EUR/JPY had to be closed early when the moving averages made an upward crossover.



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Forex Mechanical System: SMA Crossover Pullback
Forex Mechanical System: SMA Crossover Pullback
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If you regularly check his Daily Chart Art updates, you’d know that he uses a combination of simple moving averages (100 and 200 SMA) and the stochastic (14, 3, 3) indicator – simple enough for forex newbies to understand and apply. While he uses these mostly as confirmation for a somewhat discretionary approach, I think it could also work as a...
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