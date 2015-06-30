Indicator strategies forex: what does limit their profitableness?
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To Planck earnings on the currency market is created precisely outstanding
of any indicator strategy forex. It is based on the principles of classical proximate analysis, i.e., the repetition of history. It is important to from the very beginning understand that, about which almost no one will speak, proposing last developments ITS - they do not forecast market and they do not consider the fundamental factors of the origin of market motion. Only they report about the probability of further direction of price, which naturally creates many spurious signals with the change of market phase.
As many of you know, from the introduction into forex, any exchange rate fluctuations are created by the volumes of the important players of the exchange: state and commercial banks, financial funds and other establishments. They frequently are called - marketmeykerami (mm). So market influence the fundamental news, which each mm it is obligated to consider in order not “to go down into the toilet” the large sum of means. In it to this more possibilities, than in simple speculator and this undoubtedly it uses. However, the professional methods of trade are today “taught” to track the actions of marketmeykera and to follow it, this precisely that, on what the professional players of exchange earn. Indeed movement for the important player ensures not only qualitative proximate analysis of his actions, but also calculation of fundamental component of currency tool.
This on no account means that usual indicator forex of strategy are poor or are unimportant. The special feature of their competent application is required calculation the risk of management, based on the prolonged testing of tactics and utilized commercial tool. You will astonish, but precisely the control of risk makes from the simplest procedures - best and profitable strategies forex. And improbable this seems only at first glance, indeed with the qualitative approach to the tests trader calculates maximum series of losses and can determine such risk to the transaction, with which the system will prove to be simply not capable of losing your deposit. But correction was guided BY ITS in the process of testing, similar as: the most effective size of stop of loss, the timely transfer of position into without the loss, calculation of the most probable purposes on the transaction - create a good profitableness for the elongation of your further career as trader. You should spend only several evenings on the manual testing of any of forex of the tactics, represented on our site and subsequently - accurately satisfy the strictly developed conditions of control of position and monitoring over risks. It is in detail about how to test strategy and to professionally determine risk management is described in this article of our portal.