MT5 to Boss Capital, HELP?
Im trying to link boss capital with metatrader 5 and i cant seem to get it to work. I dont know if im doing it wrong or if it just cant be done. If anyone knows how, the help will be greatly appreciated...
- Requests & Ideas, the beginning
- the best EA i ever had
- can anyone help me with this code ? please help me !
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