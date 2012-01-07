Ma

New comment
 

All,

When I went to school I learned that it doesn't matter what order you do addition and subtraction in, the result is always the same. But observe that in the following code, mrequest.sl and sl9 are both calculated in the same way, but one version (mrequest.sl) has brackets inserted. The results are different. mrequest.sl is correct, sl9 is incorrect. Am I missing something obvious???

Thanks, Ian

Math Anomaly

New comment