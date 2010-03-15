Drawing Angles w/ MQL4, Rosh
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Hi all (espicially Rosh),
I'm attaching a couple of image of what happens when I put my indicator on a chart. It draws angles on the chart and I get the right vaules, for a while. Then the indicator starts drawing my angles "backwards".
I'll add the code here. The images that file, are when the angles are drawn correctly, and then when they aren't.