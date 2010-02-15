Expert Advisor Programming Book Now Available!
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You'll learn everything necessary to code your own expert advisors, including order placement, stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, working with indicators, and much more.
This book assumes only a minimal amount of programming experience, so you do not have to be a programmer to learn how to program in MQL. All concepts are clearly explained, and supported with relevant source code examples.
When you purchase the book through our website, you'll receive a download of the source code from the book, featuring a fully-functioning EA, indicator, and an include file with functions you can use in your own expert advisors!
The book is available at http://www.expertadvisorbook.com. It will be available soon through Amazon and other booksellers as well. For those of your who plan to migrate to MT5 when it comes out, a free MQL5 update will be released later this year.