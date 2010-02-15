Expert Advisor Programming Book Now Available!

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The first book on expert advisor programming is now available! Expert Advisor Programming: Creating Automated Trading Systems in MQL for MetaTrader 4 draws on over 3 years of experience coding expert advisors for retail traders.

You'll learn everything necessary to code your own expert advisors, including order placement, stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, working with indicators, and much more.

This book assumes only a minimal amount of programming experience, so you do not have to be a programmer to learn how to program in MQL. All concepts are clearly explained, and supported with relevant source code examples.

When you purchase the book through our website, you'll receive a download of the source code from the book, featuring a fully-functioning EA, indicator, and an include file with functions you can use in your own expert advisors!

The book is available at http://www.expertadvisorbook.com. It will be available soon through Amazon and other booksellers as well. For those of your who plan to migrate to MT5 when it comes out, a free MQL5 update will be released later this year.



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