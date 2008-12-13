Curious Data Display
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Hi all
I have discovered a curious anomaly in the data displayed by MetaTrader4 on both the cash FTSE and the cash Dow.
As you will see from the attached chart comparisons it would appear that the data stops being displayed, say for Monday an hour before the close of trading. And then the next day (Tuesday) the data that wasn’t displayed on Monday night is put on the front of Tuesday’s data and adjusted so it appears like is ‘should’ be there. By doing so it gives Tuesday an extra hours trading before the market opens.
This is the first Dow example.
This is an example of the Dow from the previous day
And this shows the same thing happening in the FTSE
I have approached MT4 technical about this but didn’t get a reply. So the question I have is..........
Does the fault lay with the MT4 data supply?
Or
Does it lay in the configuration of my copy of MT4?
Equally, there seems to be some inaccuracies in the data during this ‘lost hour’ but I wonder if this could be down to the anomaly or might it be something else?
Any help would be much appreciated as the Dow is my favourite instrument and I hate to lose an hour’s playtime at the end of the day.
Regards
-Llamedos