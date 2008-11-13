problem, problem, is it MT4 platform or EA, Please help................

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Hi,

I am using interbankfx MT4 for trading.

I tried to use a Martingale EA named muli-lot-scalper, then I found a problem I could not solve.

The EA will not work right unless I set the start lot higher than 0.05. -------- When the lot is less than .05 lot, for example .01lot, the EA will only open one .01 lot order, and another one will be opened after the first one being closed.

To check what I said, please load the EA and run the back test on interbankfx MT4, you will see in the resoult chart, there will be only 0.01 lot orders, never open 0.02, 0.04 .... as it supposes to. Another word, the EA will auto matically open the first order then stop working until the first order is closed.
And there is no problem at all if I set the lot as 0.05 or more, it will open 0.05, 0.1, 0.2 ..........

I contacted with the interbankfx.com, they told me that it's not MT4 problem, it might be EA coding problem, but I could read and could not find any written the defaul the lot must be more than 0.05. ( interbankfx MT4 minimen lot is 0.01 )

Plus, they could explain why the EA works fine when the setting is 0.05 or higher, but won't work when lot set as less than 0.05.

I am confused, is it EA coding problem or the interbankfx.com platform problme? Would appreciate any advice. Thank you!


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