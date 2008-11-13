problem, problem, is it MT4 platform or EA, Please help................
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Hi,
I am using interbankfx MT4 for trading.
I tried to use a Martingale EA named muli-lot-scalper, then I found a problem I could not solve.
The EA will not work right unless I set the start lot higher than 0.05. -------- When the lot is less than .05 lot, for example .01lot, the EA will only open one .01 lot order, and another one will be opened after the first one being closed.
I contacted with the interbankfx.com, they told me that it's not MT4 problem, it might be EA coding problem, but I could read and could not find any written the defaul the lot must be more than 0.05. ( interbankfx MT4 minimen lot is 0.01 )
Plus, they could explain why the EA works fine when the setting is 0.05 or higher, but won't work when lot set as less than 0.05.
I am confused, is it EA coding problem or the interbankfx.com platform problme? Would appreciate any advice. Thank you!
setting