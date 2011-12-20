Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Andrey Bobryashov (tmt0086)
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Since the first Automated Trading Championship we have seen plenty of trading robots in our TOP-10 created with the use of various methods. Excellent results were shown both by the Exper Advisors based on standard indicators, and complicated analytical complexes with weekly automatic optimization of their own parameters. But still we have never seen an Expert Advisor based on the wave theory competing with trading robots based on neural networks and enhanced mathematical models. The author of this unusual trading robot Andrey Bobryashov (tmt0086) believes that there is nothing difficult in that.
It is said that Wave Analysis is mostly an art than a science. And creation of an automatic trading system based on it is a very complicated task. How have you managed to do that?
Indeed, the wave analysis is an art or a creative work, to be exact. Construction of the waves is like a picture painting. It always has an alternative interpretation. It seems that the disputes of wave analytics about the waves construction will continue until the market exists.
An attempt to program the wave analysis in its classical form is sheer madness, of course. I took the Folding Rule as a basis of a wave end and checked it using the tester. The robot was trading having profitable and loss-making trades successively. Then I added money management and ABC and received much better result.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Andrey Bobryashov (tmt0086).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.