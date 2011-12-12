Automated Trading Championship 2011: Ninth Week Report
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Another change of leaders has suddenly occured on the ninth week. Four times from Monday to Wednesday the Expert Advisor of lf8749 was buying and selling successively after loading itself by 15 EURUSD lots. But its transactions have turned out to be unsuccessful and its balance chart has fallen rapidly from the level $122 000. The remaining members of the TOP-10 have also shown some activity and the leadership was passing from hand to hand for several times.
Our TOP-10 chart is represented only by three countries now: six participants are from Russia, three are from China and one participant is from Germany. And it is quite probable that representatives of these three countries will be the winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2011. And while the Russian participants have always been comprising the major part of the current competition TOP-10, the third participant tradelife from China is a newcomer there. The balance chart of its trading robot is unstable and it may leave the TOP-10 soon.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Ninth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.