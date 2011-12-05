Send Easily Twitter Msg From your Indi/Expert [MTwittex]
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Hi,
First of all sorry for my bad english.. hope you'll undestand..
Probably there are many others methods for send message on your Twitter account directly from your MQL5 code... but this is my solution! :)
I have coded a very easy program that allows you to send message on your Twitter Account..
HOW IT WORKS FROM COMMAND LINE:
MTwitter.exe "Your message"
So here you can see a Simple Include script that allow you to use SendTwitter method!
After you have included this you can simply call SendTwitter Method like :
N ic e!! :)
Before you start using MTwittex you must activate this application on your Twitter Account!!
Here few simple steps for activate MTwittex
First:
Dowload the folder MTwittex.zip (unzip it) and you will have a folder like this:
Second:
Double click on ACTIVATION.bat this file simply try to send a MSG on Twitter with "Activation" as text.. but this app doesn't know your account and your account doesn't know this app.
So when you run for the first time MTwittex your browser will show a login page or directly it will ask for application permission.
Third:
Login into your twitter and click on Authorize this Application... your browser will show you a PIN code.
Insert your PIN code into the MS Dos Shell and press Enter.
Fourth:
Now your account know MTwittex.
Copy the entire Folder (Without changhing anything ) in your MT5 terminal folder
That's all now simply include the Twitter Sender.mqh and you will be able to use the SendTwitter(string msg) function!!
NOTE:
HAVE FUN!
SuperMilo