Automated Trading Championship 2011: Trading Robots with an Open Source Code
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Under the Championship Rules, each participant can send an Expert Advisor as an MQL5 source code or an executable EX5 file. The vast majority of participants, of course, do not wish to disclose their trading idea implemented in the trading robot. Nevertheless, each year some of the Championship participants post the source code of their Expert Advisors, and anyone can download the code of such a robot and see what's in it. We decided to publish some details of these Expert Advisors.
Twelve participants have checked off an option in their Profiles to allow anyone to download their trading robot as EX5 or MQ5. We've prepared a special chart similar to that on the Championship's home page, showing changes in the Equity of each Expert Advisor. So you can see what happened with the account, on which each of the Expert Advisors traded.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Trading Robots with an Open Source Code.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.