Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Ge Senlin (yyy999)
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The Expert Advisor by Ge Senlin (yyy999) from China got featured in the top ten of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 in late October and hasn't left it since then. After the poor results in the previous year ATC, Senlin has prepared a new multicurrency Expert Advisor that never closes loss positions and uses position increase instead. Let's see whether this EA will be able to rise even higher with such a risky strategy.
Last year you also participated in the Automated Trading Championship, but you were not so successful. This year your EA has good results. Have you made any useful conclusions from the previous Championship, which helped you to create a new EA?
True, last year my EA was not successful. It was programmed to trade 5 currency pairs. But due to some programming problem, or because I didn't take into account the running environment of the MT Server during actual Championship, as a result it only traded one currency pair during the competition. This is one of the reasons for my poor participation. Also the trading system was based purely on indicators - perhaps this is another reason.
Therefore, I didn't try to use that EA for this year Championship. I have chosen a different strategy and developed a new EA for participating in the ATC 2011.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Ge Senlin (yyy999).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.