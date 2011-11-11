Automated Trading Championship 2011: Statistical Report #1
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The first month of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 is over. 395 Expert Advisors in total were allowed to participate in the competition this year. That is 81 more that the last year Championship. But not all of them have been considered in our report, as 7 participants were disqualified during the first two weeks. Therefore, 388 Expert Advisors are still in action as of October 31. The current Championship is rich in surprises and it is time to examine this year's first statistical values.
Like during the last year's Championship, EURUSD suffered a downfall at the beginning but eventually moved upwards steadily by the end of the first week. But the Expert Advisors that started their trading activity in 2010 a bit later were mostly profitable ones, while this year most of such Expert Advisors are losing ones. Can this fact mean that the Exeprt Advisors expected growth of euro the last year, while now they expect its downfall? We can't say that for sure but, nevertheless, we decided to reveal this curious fact in our report.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Statistical Report #1.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.