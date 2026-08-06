Indicators: Session high-low indicator

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Session high-low indicator:

Locks in the high and low of any user-defined session — Asian, London, New York, or a fully custom window — and draws it on the chart as a live-updating box or line pair. No repainting, no discretion — the range is measured directly from the bars, not estimated.

Session high-low indicator

Author: Olamide Daniel Adebayo

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