Indicators: Session high-low indicator
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Session high-low indicator:
Locks in the high and low of any user-defined session — Asian, London, New York, or a fully custom window — and draws it on the chart as a live-updating box or line pair. No repainting, no discretion — the range is measured directly from the bars, not estimated.
Author: Olamide Daniel Adebayo