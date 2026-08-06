Discussing the article: "Artificial Coronary Circulation Algorithm (ACCS)"
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Check out the new article: Artificial Coronary Circulation Algorithm (ACCS).
Imagine that your heart is not just a pump — it is a wise architect that builds perfect pathways for blood. Every second, it solves an extremely complex problem: how to deliver as much oxygen as possible while using as little energy as possible. Scientists took inspiration from this ingenious strategy and decided to use it as the basis for the ACCS algorithm.
At the beginning, there is chaos. Just as in nature, when capillaries are only beginning to sprout, ACCS generates a random population of solutions. A capillary leader (CL), which begins searching for a path to the optimal solution, is evaluated using the Coronary Growth Factor (CGF) — like an energy level that indicates how well it is performing the task. Each capillary chooses how to grow: search — it stretches forward like a root, hoping to find fertile soil; branching — if conditions are good, it creates new branches, like a tree sending out shoots; and pruning — if growth is useless, it stops to avoid wasting resources.
Heart Memory. To keep track of which branches were the strongest, ACCS uses Heart Memory (HM) — a record of the best solutions are stored. These entries serve as a guide for growth, helping new capillaries grow in the right direction.
Self-learning and adaptation. If a capillary grows in the wrong direction, the algorithm activates a local search — it starts probing nearby, like a root searching for water. If a capillary suddenly turns out to be the best, a global search is launched, as if the tree had decided to grow in a new direction.
Author: Andrey Dik