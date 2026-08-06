Indicators: Spread Monitor
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spread Monitor:
The Spread Monitor is a professional statistical dashboard that evaluates the current market spread relative to its recent historical behavior. Instead of simply displaying the current spread, it determines whether the spread is unusually high, unusually low, or within its normal statistical range.
Author: Marian Beceanu