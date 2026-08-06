Indicators: Volatility Regime

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Volatility Regime:

This is a volatility regime indicator, displayed in a separate window below the chart. The core idea: it calculates a historical percentile of the current volatility (0-100%) and classifies the market into 5 "regimes" — from extreme calm to extreme chaos. On top of that, it has a full visual dashboard (a text panel on the chart) with a trading signal, SL/TP, MTF (multi-timeframe) filters, volume, VIX, and, in the current version, a probabilistic "confidence meter" score.

Volatility Regime

Author: Marian Beceanu

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