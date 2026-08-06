template groupings
all of a sudden I am getting groupings in my save template dialog. these groups are by:- today, yesterday, earlier this week, last week etc. In View Menu, I have tried changing Group By to NONE and applying to all folders bu that has no effect. Any suggestions welcome. MT5 v5.0 build 6090
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