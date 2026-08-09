Is this a Good Result for BackTest and Forward Test ?
Based on screenshot #1 in the OP, testing was performed on "Open price only." That should only be used where an EA solely references open prices.
Should I run optimization and test the EA using "Every tick based on real ticks" instead of "Open Price" ?
Ideally, yes. As a potential caveat, a lengthy test based on real ticks can be burdensome on hardware. If you have a beastly pc, network farm, or remote agents, the burden is eased. Some EA's, especially EA's that trade on bar close, can be reliably tested on OHLC prices wherein stops are approximated in the Tester.
I understand your point. Do you think using 1 year of historical data for optimization and 6 months of data for forward testing is a good way to start ?
Personally, I'm not a big fan of optimizing simple EA's. In your case, you have a moving average and a MACD which is relatively simple. I tend to question whether I can actually randomly select the right sample period and forward period for such an EA. I like to refine my entire EA to be profitable in the long-term without optimizing.
A more advanced machine learning EA, for example, is a horse of different color. Therein, the EA could potentially statistically select the right sample period and forward period to apply. In this way, the EA could control its own rolling optimizations. I recall having seen an Article regarding that on this website. It was called a self-optimizing EA.
One thing out of many things, you are testing at 30ms latency whereas many EAs must be ran on VPS.... and VPS provides less than 1ms latency environment... so you must test at a realistic environment.
As the OP simulated a 30ms latency, then that is presumably the OP's real client-side latency as is appropriate for testing. I don't see where the OP mentioned going live on a VPS.
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Hi everyone,
I created an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) that uses 2% risk management and two indicators (Moving Average and MACD).
I ran an optimization using 3 months of backtest data and 3 months of forward test data on XAUUSDc (M5 timeframe).
Results:
As you can see, the forward test profit is much higher than the backtest profit, which seems unusual.
I have attached screenshots of the EA settings, Inputs, optimization results, and forward test results.
I am concerned that the EA may lose money in the future.
My questions are :-
Settings :-
Inputs (Start, Step & Stop) :-
Optimisation Results :-
Forward Results :-