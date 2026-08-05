MetaTrader.com — Your Global Trading Hub

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Today's traders often have to rely on dozens of different websites.

  • One for news.
  • Another for charts.
  • A third for the economic calendar.
  • And several more for trading signals, market ideas, articles, and trading tools.

What if everything you need could be found in one place?

Introducing metatrader.com — a new destination for traders, investors, and MetaTrader users.




Financial Markets in One Place

The homepage gives you a complete view of the markets at a glance. Track U.S. stocks, forex, indices, metals, and commodities from a single hub. 

Access more than 11,000 financial instruments with live quotes and detailed statistics. Open any instrument page to find everything you need:

  • Live prices
  • Historical data
  • Fundamental metrics
  • Related news
  • Market analysis
  • Economic events

Interactive Charts

Every instrument comes with a fully featured interactive chart. Use drawing tools, including trend lines, channels, Fibonacci levels, and other analytical objects.

Analyze the markets directly in your browser without installing additional software.

Economic News

Staying informed is easier when critical market information is always within reach. Read news and analysis from more than 30 international providers, including Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and others.

Use the economic calendar to keep track of upcoming events, while the heat map and market screener help you identify top gainers and losers in seconds.

Charts and Ideas

Trading is not just about numbers — it's also about sharing experience.

In the Charts and Ideas section, traders publish their own market analysis, discuss trading scenarios, and share forecasts. Explore ideas from other market participants or publish your own insights and build your reputation within the community.

Everything for Algorithmic Trading

For algorithmic traders, metatrader.com serves as a single access point to the entire MetaTrader ecosystem.

  • Learn the MQL5 language
  • Explore thousands of articles
  • Access official documentation
  • Download ready-to-use trading robots and indicators
  • Subscribe to trading signals
  • Browse the source code library
  • Collaborate on projects through MQL5 Algo Forge

All the resources you need are available in one place.

One Account

If you already have an MQL5.community account, there's no need to create a new one. Use the same username and password to access all services.

One account. One ecosystem. All the power of MetaTrader.



Visit metatrader.com

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