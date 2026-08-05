Discussing the article: "The Blue Monkey (BM) Algorithm"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: The Blue Monkey (BM) Algorithm.
To find the most suitable optimization algorithm for discrete problems involving trading robots, we will consider another method and its capabilities. Deep in the heart of the African jungle live creatures whose lives — filled with complex interactions and a sophisticated hierarchy — became the inspiration for one optimization method. We are talking about blue monkeys, or Cercopithecus mitis — these small, agile inhabitants of the tree canopy, whose seemingly chaotic behavior is in fact governed by deep biological laws, inspired the development of an algorithm named in their honor: Blue Monkey.
The algorithm was developed by M. Mahmood and B. Al-Khateeb and was published in 2019 in Periodicals of Engineering and Natural Sciences (PEN) 7(3):1054–1066, DOI:10.21533/pen.v7i3.621.
This complex yet harmonious ecosystem is reflected in the mathematical abstraction of the Blue Monkey algorithm:
Author: Andrey Dik