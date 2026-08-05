Experts: Trade Manager Panel Simple Interactive Chart Trading Tool with Risk Management for MT5
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Trade Manager Panel Simple Interactive Chart Trading Tool with Risk Management for MT5:
An Simple MQL5 trade management panel featuring drag-and-drop chart lines, dynamic lot sizing based on risk percentage, ATR/Point Stop Loss modes, and real-time floating P/L monitoring.
Author: Ahmad Arju Sholeh