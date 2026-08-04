Discussing the article: "Building Your Personal Expert Advisor (Part 1): From Fragile Script to Working EA"
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Check out the new article: Building Your Personal Expert Advisor (Part 1): From Fragile Script to Working EA.
This article focuses on EA architecture rather than signal design. Starting with a flawed Moving Average crossover EA, we add new‑bar detection to prevent duplicate entries, Magic Number and position awareness, ATR‑based risk levels, and data and trade result validation, along with basic safeguards. You obtain a practical base to build and test advanced systems.
The article assumes basic familiarity with MQL5 and MetaTrader 5. Rather than focusing on trading strategy design, we will focus on the architectural improvements that help turn a functional script into a more reliable Expert Advisor.
By the end of this part, we will have:
The examples are based on a simple Moving Average crossover strategy, but the techniques presented can be applied to many other automated trading systems.
Author: Solomon Anietie Sunday