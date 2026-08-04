Discussing the article: "Crow Search Algorithm (CSA)"
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Check out the new article: Crow Search Algorithm (CSA).
In this article, we will examine the Crow Search Algorithm (CSA), whose idea seemed very promising to me; it is a swarm-based metaheuristic method proposed for global optimization. CSA simulates the behavior of crows as they hide and search for food caches. The algorithm is simple to implement, has few parameters, and has given rise to numerous modifications and hybrid versions; we will examine the original version.
The CSA algorithm was proposed by Ali Askarzadeh and published in 2016 in the journal Computers & Structures (Elsevier).
Imagine an early morning in the park. A crow is perched on a branch — black, glossy, with eyes that reflect a thought. It is not just a bird — it is a strategist. And these are not just any birds — they are true analysts of the natural world, the smartest of all birds. The intelligent behavior of these birds inspired the creation of the Crow Search Algorithm (CSA), because they are capable of doing what a good algorithm should be able to do: search, remember, adapt, and not be fooled.
Author: Andrey Dik