Indicators: RSI Histogram

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RSI Histogram:

This is an MQL5 custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 called RSI Histogram. It plots the standard RSI line in a separate window, plus a color-coded histogram version of the same RSI values that changes color based on momentum:

RSI Histogram

Author: Marian Beceanu

 
Automated-Trading:

RSI Histogram:

Author: Marian Beceanu

Nice 👏
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