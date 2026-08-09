Indicators: RSI Histogram
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RSI Histogram:
This is an MQL5 custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 called RSI Histogram. It plots the standard RSI line in a separate window, plus a color-coded histogram version of the same RSI values that changes color based on momentum:
Author: Marian Beceanu