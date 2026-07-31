Indicators: Sessionvolatilityheatmap
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Sessionvolatilityheatmap:
Shows average price range per hour of the trading day as an on-chart heatmap, plus Asian/London/New York session shading behind the candles — so you can see when a symbol actually moves, not just guess.
Author: Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo