Experts: Relative Moving Average EA
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Relative Moving Average EA:
An MQL5 implementation of all four cross-strategies from Bloch's Relative Moving Average framework, with his Adaptive Crossover Exit switching rules by volatility regime. Entries and exits are taken in fractile space, so thresholds mean the same thing on every symbol.
Author: Muhammad Minhas Qamar