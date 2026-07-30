Experts: Relative Moving Average EA

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Relative Moving Average EA:

An MQL5 implementation of all four cross-strategies from Bloch's Relative Moving Average framework, with his Adaptive Crossover Exit switching rules by volatility regime. Entries and exits are taken in fractile space, so thresholds mean the same thing on every symbol.

Relative Moving Average EA

Author: Muhammad Minhas Qamar

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