Codebase Publication Error "Invalid File"

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Getting the following error when publishing indicator:


These are the files:

The files path are correct. Is it because there are 2 indicators? I don't understand what's causing this issue

Link

 

I was surprised to not see any reply from a moderator after nearly 12 hours. Maybe they're busy am not sure. So I tried finding a solution myself. 

Turns out, I had to just select default location for the 2 indicators. And now there were no invalid file error. 


There's a very obvious improvement for this: Verbose Logs. "Invalid File" is very vague debug information and I wouldn't expect the solution for it to be making the path to default. 

But anyways, maybe this can be helpful for other people who are publishing on codebase but meeting with this error. 

 
Maybe this can help: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/19441
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
  • 2025.10.09
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will use real-life examples to illustrate posting various types of terminal programs in the MQL5 source code base.
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