Indicators: SniperGold SMC ProPlus (Institutional Smart Money Concepts)
Well-structured SMC mapping. I like that sweeps, CHoCH and order-block taps are evaluated only on fully closed candles, so the structure lines do not repaint mid-bar. The per-gate toggles for the BUY/SELL setup sequence and the separate FVG timeframe projection are handy, and ATR/point-based distances keep the levels broker-agnostic. The trade setup panel honestly states which condition is still pending instead of forcing a signal.
Very usefull Indicator
Really Good Indicator A+++++
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SniperGold SMC ProPlus (Institutional Smart Money Concepts):
SMC chart indicator: market structure (BOS/CHoCH), volume weighted order blocks, multi timeframe FVG, equal highs/lows, liquidity sweeps, premium/discount zones, a 3 time frame bias panel and an optional trade setup readout. Closed bar logic only (no repaint). It draws and alerts, it does not place trades.
Author: Waseem Shahrukh