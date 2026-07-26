Scripts: Hidden Risk of Ruin Auditor

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Hidden Risk of Ruin Auditor:

Reads a closed-position trade history (a CSV file, or one generated automatically from the current account's deal history by the companion RuinExport.mq5 script) and reports four independent risk fingerprints: volume escalation after a loss, overlapping same-direction exposure that averages into a worse price, payoff asymmetry between wins and losses, and a classical risk-of-ruin estimate at a stated risk per trade. The four scores combine into a single A-to-F grade with plain-language recommendations. If no CSV is found, the script generates a reproducible demonstration book automatically, so the report is visible on the first run.

Hidden Risk of Ruin Auditor

Author: Cristian David Castillo Arrieta

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