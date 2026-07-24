Experts: Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA
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Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA:
The Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades bullish and bearish continuation movements after the cash-session opening gap. It combines an opening-range breakout with VWAP confirmation, automatic risk-based position sizing, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a forced session exit. The EA supports both netting and hedging accounts.
Author: Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden