Experts: Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA

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Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA:

The Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades bullish and bearish continuation movements after the cash-session opening gap. It combines an opening-range breakout with VWAP confirmation, automatic risk-based position sizing, partial profit-taking, break-even management and a forced session exit. The EA supports both netting and hedging accounts.

Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA

Author: Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden

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