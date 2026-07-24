Indicators: IronHawk Microstructure Engine (SMC)
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IronHawk Microstructure Engine (SMC):
Tired of cluttered charts and fake Order Blocks? Welcome to the institutional standard. Engineered by the IronHawk Quant Team, the Pro Microstructure Engine is an advanced, object-oriented MQL5 indicator designed to decode Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly on your MT5 charts with zero repainting. Unlike basic scripts, this engine features Dynamic Partial Mitigation (FVG rectangles shrink in real-time as price fills them), Displacement-Filtered Order Blocks (requiring strong body momentum), and an automated Garbage-Collected Memory Architecture to prevent terminal lags or memory leaks. Built for serious quantitative traders, it maps high-probability liquidity pools, market imbalances, and session ranges with absolute precision.
Author: Wennide Mogore