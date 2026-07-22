Discussing the article: "The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 14): Building a Dynamic Hedge EA with the ALGLIB Port (ap.mqh)"

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Check out the new article: The MQL5 Standard Library Explorer (Part 14): Building a Dynamic Hedge EA with the ALGLIB Port (ap.mqh).

This article introduces ap.mqh, the ALGLIB port for MQL5, and demonstrates its use in multi‑asset workflows that require robust linear algebra. It covers why built-in indicators fall short, then implements polynomial regression, a rolling correlation matrix indicator, and an adaptive hedge ratio estimator using ridge regression with Cholesky. Practical code shows how to compute spread z‑scores and execute coordinated pairs trades entirely within MetaTrader 5.

The results demonstrate that the ap.mqh-based AdaptiveHedge estimator successfully:

  • Dynamically estimates hedge ratios using ridge regression, adapting to changing market conditions.
  • Identifies spread divergence through the z-score metric, providing clear entry and exit signals.
  • Executes pairs trades with both legs of the spread, maintaining a market-neutral position.
  • Exits positions when the spread reverts to equilibrium, capturing mean-reversion profits.
  • Handles price validation during backtesting with multiple fallback methods, ensuring reliable execution.

Testing the HedgeEA

Author: Clemence Benjamin

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