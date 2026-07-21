Scripts: Fast Execution Multi-Close Script for MT4
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Fast Execution Multi-Close Script for MT4:
A lightweight and high-speed MQL4 script designed to instantly close open Buy, Sell, or all market orders on the current chart symbol with configurable slippage control. Perfect for manual scalpers looking for rapid position management during high-volatility sessions.
Author: KDrA