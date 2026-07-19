Discussing the article: "Market Simulation: Position View (V)"
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Check out the new article: Market Simulation: Position View (V).
As for Chart Trade and the Mouse Study indicator, their use on a real account presents no problem. However, Chart Trade by itself, without support from the Expert Advisor, is completely useless.
So, in this article we will discuss a subject that, in most cases, is what a programmer actually does. This differs greatly from what many people imagine a programmer's work to be. When we talk about programming, we spend a great deal of time studying and analyzing data. Only a small part of that time is spent writing code.
Why am I saying this? Because many people imagine that programming consists of continuously writing large amounts of code. In reality, this is done only after analyzing various data and thinking through possible solutions. It is not unusual for a programmer to spend quite a lot of time analyzing files that they may have created themselves in order to understand how everything works. Sometimes these log files are replaced by a debugging session, if that is possible.
However, when the volume of data is large and the analysis takes a long time, it is often preferable to rely on log files. In this article, I will explain how these files can be used to find a possible solution to a problem. To begin, let us examine the existing problems.
Author: Daniel Jose