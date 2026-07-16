Discussing the article: "Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management"
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Check out the new article: Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management.
We extend the stateful supply and demand framework for MetaTrader 5 with a quantitative admission model and a dedicated interaction engine. Candidate zones are scored by structural symmetry, volume participation, and ATR‑normalized displacement, then classified into objective tiers. Admitted zones follow a deterministic lifecycle that tracks first touch, validates bounces, or confirms breakouts, with full telemetry for analysis and reproducibility.
In Part II, this runtime framework was refactored into a structured event-driven architecture, where system execution was organized around discrete market responses rather than continuous tick-based polling. Alongside this shift, a dedicated logging subsystem was introduced to replace informal debug outputs with a persistent, append-only event record.
Through the MasterLogger framework, each significant lifecycle transition—from zone creation and modification to state changes such as ghosting or reactivation—is captured with contextual metadata describing the system state at the moment of execution. This includes quantitative and structural indicators that allow each event to be reconstructed and analyzed after execution, improving traceability of the zone lifecycle over time.As the system evolved into a fully operational decision pipeline, an important architectural requirement became clear. The framework now has three tightly connected stages: zone qualification (AnalyzeZoneCandidate()), lifecycle tracking (MonitorZoneLifecycle()), and outcome resolution (ResolvePendingInteractions()). All stages run in an event-driven environment with full logging.
While each component functions correctly in isolation, the overall system depends on strict consistency between these stages. Zone scoring determines which structures are admitted into the system, lifecycle monitoring governs how those structures behave under market interaction, and resolution logic finalizes their outcome states. If any of these stages operate under inconsistent assumptions, the system will still execute correctly, but the resulting behavior may lose structural coherence.
Author: Francis Nyoike Thumbi