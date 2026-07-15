Discussing the article: "Building an Object-Oriented Order Block Engine in MQL5"
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Check out the new article: Building an Object-Oriented Order Block Engine in MQL5.
The article presents a production-oriented Order Block engine for MQL5 packaged as an include class, it validates zones via displacement and market structure break, maintains mitigation state only on closed bars, and avoids heavy copies by passing data by reference. A diagnostic indicator plots zones, and an EA gates logic to new bars for stable performance and reproducible tests.
The calculation path behind an order block is highly rule-based. It avoids the smoothing lag found in technical indicators. To identify a valid institutional zone, the engine monitors price displacement. A bullish order block forms when a bearish candlestick is followed by a sharp upward expansion. This expansion must break the previous structural high. This structural shift is a Market Structure Shift (MSS). Conversely, a bearish order block represents the last bullish candlestick before an aggressive downward displacement that breaks previous swing lows.
The mechanical identification relies on three main validation checkpoints:
When the price returns to an unmitigated order block, the market test often finds residual institutional liquidity. The automated engine does not treat these zones as absolute boundaries. Aggressive macroeconomic news can break these levels easily. Instead, our engine treats them as structural filters. They confirm if a pullback is returning to an authentic zone of historical institutional interest before an order is authorized.
Author: Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira