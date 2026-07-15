Indicators: Alpha Beta Channel - AKM
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Alpha Beta Channel - AKM:
1. The Core Tracking Engine (Alpha-Beta Filter)At its core, the indicator utilizes an Alpha-Beta filter—a lightweight, steady-state version of a Kalman filter designed to track position and velocity.Predictive Calculation: Instead of simply averaging past prices like an SMA or EMA, the engine calculates a predicted price based on current velocity ($v$).Error Correction:
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan