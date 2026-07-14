MT5 Android history
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This went from the last update for mobile.
The settings on the phone for time and day are set to automatic.
Steps taken:
Forced stop, to reload the app.
Cleared cache
Reinstalled the app
Non of the above worked.
How to realign this?