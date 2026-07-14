MT5 Android history

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The MT5 app on my Android device is showing already 15-07-2026 at 21:30 14-07-2026. Server time is 22:30. When I select Today's history
This went from the last update for mobile. 

The settings on the phone for time and day are set to automatic. 

Steps taken:
Forced stop, to reload the app.
Cleared cache
Reinstalled the app
Non of the above worked.

How to realign this?
Documentation on MQL5: TimeTradeServer / Date and Time
Documentation on MQL5: TimeTradeServer / Date and Time
  • www.mql5.com
Returns the calculated current time of the trade server. Unlike TimeCurrent() , the calculation of the time value is performed in the client...
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