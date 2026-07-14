Renko EA: Premature order closure on Offline Charts
Hello fellow programmers,
I am currently facing a logic error in my Renko EA software, and I would like to get an expert opinion on the execution loop.
The problem:
I run the Expert Advisor on a large (7000-point) offline chart using the central RSI TMA indicator. The Expert Advisor frequently executes "quick closes"—opening and closing a trade within seconds due to price fluctuations within the active range, before the candle actually closes.
Excerpt from the code:
Here's the logic I'm currently using to manage inputs:
bridges
// [Here put the lines for opening and closing trades - 5 to 10 lines only]
// [Example: If (Closing Price[0] > Minimum Range && Total Orders() == 0) ...]
Question:
How can I "secure" the execution of the deal correctly so that it only runs at the start of a new Renko unit and remains immune to price fluctuations within the unit until the unit is confirmed?
Any suggestions regarding the best IsNewBar app for offline graphing would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you in advance for any technical guidance.
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Offline Charts are in MT4. Custom Charts are in MT5. This is the MT5 Forum. Which programming language are we dealing with, please?
In the absence of detailed information, it sounds like you are calling the current bar (brick) which is not fully formed, e.g., Close[0] or close[0].
Close[1] or close[1] will get you the last fully formed and closed bar (brick).
Please post your code if you want better help, or don't if you want to keep it private.
//--- store price, time, and volume data for access as in MQL4 #define SERIES(name,type) \ class C##name \ { \ public: \ type operator[](const int i){return i##name(NULL,0,i);} \ }name; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ SERIES(Open,double) SERIES(Low,double) SERIES(High,double) SERIES(Close,double) SERIES(Time,datetime) SERIES(Volume,long) SERIES(TickVolume,long)
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