Indicators: Candle Timer
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Candle Timer:
"An MT5 on-chart trading utility panel that displays real-time floating profit and loss (P&L) for active positions based on specific lot sizes, paired with a candle countdown timer to track market structure sessions.
Author: Jan Wahid Shawqi Abdo Morqos