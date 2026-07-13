How to Easily Convert MQL4 Code to MQL5 with AI: There Are No More Barriers to Moving to MetaTrader 5
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Do you have Expert Advisors written in MQL4 and think migrating them to MetaTrader 5 will take too much time? Let's check this out right now.
We'll take an existing Expert Advisor from the MQL5.com CodeBase, feed it into ChatGPT, generate an MQL5 version, compile it in MetaEditor, and run it in the Strategy Tester. The entire process will take just a few minutes.
Getting an Existing MQL4 Expert Advisor
For this example, we'll open the CodeBase section on MQL5.com. It contains thousands of free Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts.
We'll select any Expert Advisor written in MQL4 and copy its source code.
Sending the Code to ChatGPT or Claude
Next, open ChatGPT or Claude and use the following prompt:
"Convert this Expert Advisor from MQL4 to MQL5. Preserve all trading logic and provide fully compilable MQL5 code."
Paste the source code and submit the request. Within seconds, the AI will generate a new version of the program in MQL5.
Modern AI models understand the differences between MQL4 and MQL5 remarkably well and can automatically replace outdated constructs with their modern equivalents.
Reviewing the Code in MetaEditor
Create a new Expert Advisor file using the MQL5 Wizard in MetaEditor. Then paste the converted code into the file. For better readability, apply automatic code formatting by pressing "Ctrl + ,".
Now compile the code. In some cases, it may compile successfully on the first attempt. If you encounter errors or warnings, simply copy them back into the AI and ask it to fix the code. For example:
"The code generates these compilation errors. Please fix them and return the corrected MQL5 version."
After one or two iterations, the code will usually compile successfully.
Running a Test
Next, open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Select your Expert Advisor, and run a test. As you can see, the program is working correctly: it opens positions and executes its trading logic in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Of course, for production projects, it's always recommended to review the test results and verify that the logic fully matches the original version. However, migrating code today takes significantly less time than it did just a few years ago.
What If You Don't Want to Do It Yourself?
If you don't want to work with the code or handle the migration manually, there's an even easier option.
MQL5.com offers a Freelance service where you can hire professional developers to convert Expert Advisors, indicators, and other applications. Simply publish your project requirements, and developers will submit their proposals.
Conclusion
Migrating to MetaTrader 5 is no longer limited by compatibility issues with legacy code. With modern AI tools, many MQL4 programs can be converted to MQL5 in just a few minutes. And if you need professional customization or a more complex migration, you can always use the services available through the MQL5 community.