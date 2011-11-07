Automated Trading Championship 2011: Fourth Week Report
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The last week of October has not promised any suprises. Our TOP-10 was changing insignificantly. The leadership was passing periodically from one participant to another and it was impossible to predict a Friday leader. But something unbelievable has happened on Thursday - the Expert Advisor of Xupypr has suddenly turned on its acceleration to maximum and soared heavenward like a rocket with 15 EURUSD lots on board! For the first time in the Automated Trading Championship history such a huge profit has been fixed.
To better understand the scale of this event we must recall that the Expert Advisor of the previous Championship winner Boris Odintsov (bobsley) finished with $77 102 on its account. Nevertheless, 2 months of the competition are still ahead of us. There is enough time to leave all the pursuers trailing far behind. However, we know the cases when all the advantage gained in the beginning was eventually lost. Of course, we could not help asking the leader of the fourth week several questions.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Fourth Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.