Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Tim Fass (Tim)
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A student from Germany Tim Fass (Tim) is participating in the Automated Trading Championship for the first time. Nevertheless, his Expert Advisor The_Wild_13 already got featured at the very top of the Championship rating and seems to be holding his position in the top ten. Tim told us about his Expert Advisor, his faith in the success of simple strategies and his wildest dreams.
Your strategy attracted attention for its slow but stable increase in the balance. Was it intentionally optimized so? Does its prototype that you use in real trading show the same smooth increase?
Yes it generally shows the same smooth increase. I wanted a program that is not acting too chaotic, because it is much easier to tell if it is effective or needs a new optimization. That is why I prefer a program with small but reliable profit. It is achieved by the large stop loss while placing the order.
The resulting problems are massive but rare loss trades; the key is to keep them as rare as possible. Also in optimization I preferred more stable sets of variables with the profit factor of at least 3.
With my three loss trades in one week, I was quite unlucky too, hopefully it will get better soon.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.