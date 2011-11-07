Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Olexandr Topchylo (Better)
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Interview with Olexandr Topchylo (Better) is the second publication within the "ATC Champions League" project. Having won the Automated Trading Championship 2007, this professional trader caught the attention of investors. Olexandr says that his first place in the ATC 2007 is one of the major events of his trading experience. However, later on this popularity helped him discover the biggest disappointment - it is so easy to lose investors after the first drawdown on an investor account.
Your winning Expert Advisor was based on a neural network. You said that the neural network was developed in C++, and then translated into MQL4. Now we are launching an open source project for creating a neuronet engine in MQL5, which is designed to help traders to create a network in a few clicks and paste it into the Expert Advisor code. Would you like to participate in this project?
Yes, I've read this forum topic. It's a very interesting project! Although now everyone can find neural networks in existing freeware-libraries, but there is one peculiarity. Neural networks require huge computational resources, and by coding such a network in pure MQL5 you can use the cloud computing service, which was recently launched on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
I won't be able to participate in the project, since I have no time. Also, I'll hardly use the results of this project, since I create neural networks for specific tasks. But for beginners this will be a very useful resource.
The full text is available on the Championship website - ATC Champions League: Interview with Olexandr Topchylo (Better).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.