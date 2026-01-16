Scripts: Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro:
Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.
Author: Samson Manyengo Mwita