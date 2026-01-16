Scripts: Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro

Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.

Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro

Author: Samson Manyengo Mwita

