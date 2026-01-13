Discussing the article: "Market Simulation (Part 08): Sockets (II)"
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Check out the new article: Market Simulation (Part 08): Sockets (II).
In the previous article, Market Simulation (Part 07): Sockets (I), I demonstrated the first steps to get you started with studying sockets. However, the application shown there might not have been particularly exciting. To be honest, it was more like a "HELLO WORLD" program - the first program we usually try when learning something new in programming. It was a first step on a long journey.
So, in this article, I will show you how to create something a bit more interesting. To be clear, it won't be particularly useful, but it will allow you to experiment and have some fun while studying the concepts involved. Just like in the previous article, we will need to rely on external code. Again, the reason for using external code is that I don't want to add DLLs to MetaTrader 5, at least not yet.
Regarding the external code, I won't go into too much detail about how it works. You can find various codes that perform the same type of task or create your own by studying the references I mentioned in the previous article. So, what are we going to do in this article? Essentially, I want to demonstrate how sockets can be interesting. I also intend to make some use of them in the replay/simulator system. We will approach this in the simplest way possible: by creating a Mini Chat. That's right - I will show you how to create a Mini Chat in MetaTrader 5.
Author: Daniel Jose