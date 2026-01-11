Experts: Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library

New comment
 

Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library:

An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.

Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library

Author: Jade Ethan Terblanche

New comment